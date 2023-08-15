Nasarawa Community Groan Over Lack Of Electricity

By Fatima Abubakar

Some residents of Masaka, Nasarawa State, on Monday bemoaned the lack of power supply to the area, while also lamenting over the cost of using generating set.

The residents, who expressed their pain in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described their agony as unbearable.

They complained that they have had to live in darkness for over three months.

Mrs Lovina Elisha, a housewife, expressed unhappiness over the situation while calling for an immediate intervention from relevant authorities.

She said that lack of power supply had given merchants using alternative power supply to extort those who patronise them for services relating to power.

Elisha said: “In the absence of electricity, I take my phone to charging centres and they charge as much as N200 because they use fuel in their generating sets, which even costs more.

“This had been our plight for a while now. We need those in charge to come to our rescue because it is becoming…