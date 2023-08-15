NEMA Distributes Relief Items To 11,101 Flood Victims, Vulnerable Groups In FCT

By Ruth Oketunde

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has distributed relief items to 11,101 victims of the 2022 flood disaster as well as vulnerable groups in the FCT.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, flagged off the distribution of the items at the Tunga Maji warehouse of the agency, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution was done under the Federal Government’s 2023 Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI) Project.

Ahmed said that the items distributed are expected to boost the socio-economic conditions of the beneficiaries, selected from the six area councils in the FCT.

Ahmed, represented by the Supervisor in charge of SNELEI project in the FCT, Dahiru Yusuf said the intervention was approved specifically for persons affected by last year’s flooding.

“The Federal Government approved the intervention specifically for people affected by the 2022 flood disasters and those…