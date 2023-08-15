Petroleum Ministry Urges MDAs To Convert Vehicles To CNG Engines

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has urged Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and Nigerians in general to convert their vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) engines to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Amb. Gabriel Aduda, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, made this known on Monday in Abuja, at the inauguration of its newly acquired two state-of-the-art 32-seater Coaster buses.

The buses were acquired to facilitate convenient staff commuting and official engagements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was conducted by the Permanent Secretary, representing the Federal Government, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, and the management of the ministry.

Aduda said the buses would be converted from gasoline engines to CNG in line with the Federal Government’s energy transition commitment.

The Permanent Secretary, however, encouraged other MDAs to adopt the CNG…