Pfizer Seeks Collaboration In Fight Against Illicit Trade

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Pfizer Bio-pharmaceutical Ltd. says industry players need to collaborate in creating awareness around the dangers of counterfeit medicine and pharmaceutical products.

The Cluster Lead for West Africa/Country Manager, Pfizer, Mr Olayinka Subair, said this during the visit of the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Prof. Cyril Usifoh, to Pfizer’s office in Nigeria on Monday.

Subair said the threat of counterfeits was not going away.

“Pfizer is seeking collaboration with stakeholders on efforts to educate consumers about counterfeit medicines because patients need the knowledge to protect their health from counterfeiters,” he said.

He said counterfeit medicines often miss key ingredients and dosages, or contain added, harmful ingredients.

Subair noted that as a result, patients who take counterfeits, including life-saving medicines for cancer and heart disease, lose the therapeutic benefits they rely on to treat their conditions.

To…