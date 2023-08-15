WHO Urges Nigeria To Adopt Comprehensive Approach To Pandemic Preparedness

By Abujah Racheal

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged Nigeria to adopt a comprehensive approach to pandemic preparedness.

Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO Country Representative, Nigeria, said this on Monday at the second Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of Nigeria’s health security capacity through the assessment of its International Health Regulations (IHR) prescribed core capacities.

Mulombo said the second JEE had provided an opportunity for Nigeria to have a comprehensive approach toward governance in its health security.

He explained JEE to be a voluntary, collaborative, multi-sectoral process to assess a country’s capacities to prevent, detect and rapidly respond to public health risks whether occurring naturally or due to deliberate or accidental events.

He said the JEE helped countries identify the most critical gaps within their human and animal health systems in order to prioritise opportunities for enhanced preparedness and response.

Dr Chukwuma…