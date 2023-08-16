Academy, Ghanaian Institute Partner On IT Skills Devt. In Africa

By Jessica Dogo

Tezza Academy, Nigeria and Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) Ghana are set to partner in order to foster knowledge in Information Technology (IT).

Ms Oluwatomi Etta, Communication Specialist, Tezza Academy, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Etta said that the partnership would also bring talent exchange, research advancements, and cultural understanding between the two institutions.

The President of AIT, Prof. Clement Dzidonu speaking after a facility tour at Tezza academy said the partnership could open opportunities for the two organisations in both countries leading to internships and job opportunities.

Dzidonu said that it would also provide industry-sponsored projects to address one of the growing challenges on the continent for closing knowledge gaps and nurturing highly skilled IT professionals across sectors.

Dzidonu described the academy as a fitting model for instilling industry-required skills into young people especially graduates of…