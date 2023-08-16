CIBN Lagos Holds Bankers Night On Policy Issues

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Lagos State Branch of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has perfected plans to hold its 2023 Bankers Night on key policy issues affecting the nation’s economy.

The Chairman, Lagos State CIBN, Mr Adeyemo Adeoye, said at a media briefing on Tuesday in Lagos that the event would hold on Aug. 18, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

Adeoye said the event with the theme: “Exchange Rate Unification: Global Implications for Households, Organisations and the Country,’’ would x-ray the challenges affecting the nation’s economic.

The theme, he said, was important because Nigeria’s economy was driven by imports and rarely manufactures anything.

“We are once again bringing to you our Lagos Bankers Night this year, after a period of absence of three years, due to slip-over effects and factors that were not unrelated to the global pandemic. The last outing was in 2019.

“This is our flagship programme and we use it as a…