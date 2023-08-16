Customs Intercepts 299 Cartons Of Codeine, Warns Of Dangers

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 299 cartons of codeine syrup, with a pledge to continue to curb unrestricted access to the drug being abused by some youths.

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Mr Adewale Adeniyi, announced the interception at a news conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to Adeniyi, codeine syrup is designated as a controlled drug due to its rampant abuse by delinquent youths.

“The misuse and illicit distribution of codeine-containing medications have given rise to grave security and public health concerns, contributing to a surge in addiction, adverse health effects and societal challenges.

“In response, regulatory measures have been implemented to curb its availability and unrestricted access.

“This underscores the importance of addressing this issue as part of broader efforts to safeguard public health and well-being.

“On our part, we will continue to partner with the National Drug Law Enforcement…