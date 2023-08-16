FCTA In Charge Of Training, Screening, And Certification Of Food Handlers – Official

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says the training, screening, and issuance of certificate of fitness to food, water and beverage handlers in the Federal Capital Territory is still under its purview.

Mr Abdulrahman Sadiq, Director of Public Health, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) of the FCTA, stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Sadiq explained that the clarification became necessary to ensure that relevant stakeholders, particularly those in the hospitality industry were all on the same page.

He said that training, screening, and certification of all food handlers was necessary to curb the outbreak of diseases caused by poor or unhealthy handling of food for public consumption.

He said that people operating restaurants, hotels, food processors, and those in the hospitality industry in general must be screened every six months and be certified fit to handle food for public consumption.

This, according to him, is…