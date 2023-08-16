FCTA To Demolish About 500 Unapproved Buildings, Strictures In Dutsen-Garki

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Wednesday, announced plans to demolish about 500 illegal houses and structures in Dutsen-Garki, Apo District, Abuja.

Mr Mukhtar Galadima, Director, Department of Development Control, FCTA, disclosed this after a meeting with the leaders of the community in Abuja.

Galadima, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement, Mr Hassan Ogbole, explained that all houses and structures that were illegally acquired or built would be demolished.

He lamented that individuals acquire properties and lands from the natives and develop the lands without approval from the FCTA.

“This is unacceptable to the FCT Administration,” he said.

He explained that the meeting with the locals was in line with the reform agenda of the FCTA to consult the natives before any demolition exercise so as not to take the people by surprise.

He added that the meeting was to also intimate the leaders of the affected…