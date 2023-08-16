GBVH: Centre Trains Workers’ Unions, Seeks Protection For Women, Interns, Others

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Solidarity Centre in Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to domesticate the ILO Convention 190 (ILO C190) for the protection of women, interns including corps members against Gender-Based Violence and Harassment (GBVH) at workplaces.

The international civil society organisation made the call at the opening of a two-day training for women workers and union leadership on Tuesday in Lagos, tagged “Capacity Building and Training on GBVH in the World of Work”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project titled: “Elevating Women’s Participation in the Workplace in West Africa”, had union leaders and women from the oil and gas sector in attendance.

Speaking, Country Programme Director for West Africa, Solidarity Centre, Mr Sonny Ogbuehi, affirmed that most of the discriminations and gender-based violence and harassment were against women population, especially at work.

Ogbuehi, who was represented by Country Project…