ICPC Steps Up Measure To Stem Menace Of Illicit Financial Flows 

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Presidency and Independent Corrupt Practice and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC) have partnered to hold a sensitisation workshop to stem the menace of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Spokesperson of ICPC, Mrs Azuka Ogugua.

Ogugua said that the Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, and the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Dr Zacch Adedeji would rally private sector operators and professional bodies against the IFFs.

“The gathering is a one-day hybrid sensitisation workshop on the published “Guidelines for Private Sector Response to IFF Vulnerabilities in Nigeria”, scheduled for Aug. 17 in Abuja.

“Prof. Owasanoye and Dr Adedeji are to provide insights into the guidelines for private sector response to IFF vulnerabilities in the country while a panel of discussants will review the guidelines for private sector response.

Ogugua stated that…