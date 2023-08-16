Lagbaja Visits Troops In Niger, Urges Them To Remain Resolute

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has urged troops of the Nigerian Army to remain resolute in bringing the nation’s adversaries to their knees and restore sanity in troubled areas across the country.

Lagbaja gave the charge on Wednesday during an assessment visit to Niger State following troops’ encounter with insurgents in Zungeru general area where some gallant troops paid the supreme price.

The statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday said the COAS arrived Mina, Niger state capital, late night on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu said that Lagbaja immediately moved to Forward Operating Base Erena in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, where he was briefed on the current security situation by the General Officer Commanding I Division, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi.

Addressing troops, the COAS urged them to rally together and be more resolute in bringing the nation’s adversaries to their…