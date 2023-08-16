Lagos CARES Distributes Farm Assets To 1,531 Farmers

￼ ￼ ￼

By Olayinka Olawale

The Lagos COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme (Lagos-CARES) has distributed various farm assets to 1,531 processing and producing farmers in the state.

Speaking during the distribution at the Lagos Farm Service Centre, Agege, on Tuesday, Mr Jonathan Obayemi, the state Project Coordinator, FADAMA, said the assets would be distributed to individuals and farmers’ group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is a tripartite agreement between the Federal Government, 66 State Governments and World Bank.

According to him, the exercise is part of the state government’s effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and fuel subsidy removal.

‘This empowerment programme is aimed at supporting farmers after the COVID-19 pandemic as well as mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

“Today, what we are doing is just the continuation of our disbursement to beneficiaries under the Lagos CARES programme…