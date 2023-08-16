Minimum Wage: Reps Will Ensure Nigerians Get Survival Package – Speaker

By Isaac Aregbesola

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, says lawmakers will ensure that Nigerians get a survival wage that can take them home in the ongoing minimum wage review.

Abbas, who was represented by Hon. Busayo Oluwole-Oke, representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, made the pledge on Tuesday, in Abuja at the National Policy Dialogue on Corruption, Social Norms and Behaviour Change in Nigeria.

The event was organised by the Independent Corrupt Practice and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC) in collaboration with Anti- Corruption Academy of Nigeria, supported by MacArthur Foundation.

The speaker, who pledged legislators’ support to the ICPC in its fight against corruption, however, said that factors that encouraged or promoted the menace must be dealt with.

“We must acknowledge that there are different factors that influence the attitude or action of citizens to indulge in corruption.

“For instance, the question around a…