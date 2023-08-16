NEITI To Provide Data On Actual Fuel Consumption

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) is set to provide data on the actual volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) consumption in the country.

Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, made this known at a consultative forum with the Civil Society Organisations and the media on Tuesday in Abuja.

Orji said it would begin providing baseline information and data on the utilisation and management of the 13 per cent derivation paid to oil producing states in the country.

According to him, the baseline study is important as it will determine if the states are getting their dues and if the government is paying what they should.

This, he said, would provide critical data required to monitor how much being allocated monthly to oil-producing states and their managements.

Orji added that it was a political issue as states with solid minerals had canvassed to be included in the list.

“It is a special report we are commissioning…