Northern Elders Forum Tasks Niger Coupists On Restoration Of Democratic Rule

By Angela Atabo

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has tasked the military junta in Niger Republic to ensure safety of ousted President Mohammed Bazoum and the immediate restoration of the constitutional order in the country.

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesperson for the forum stated this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the forum had chosen to observe events in Niger Republic since the coup d’état a few weeks ago.

Baba-Ahmed said the silence was informed by a number of reasons.

“Firstly, we rejected in totality any attempt to overthrow the constitutional order by the Nigerien military, we had hoped that the military would be persuaded to stand down, release President Muhammed Bazoum and restore constitutional governance in Niger Republic in a matter of hours or days.

“Secondly, the forum had hoped that Nigeria and ECOWAS will utilise diplomatic and other strategies to persuade the military that it is unwelcome in Niger Republic, the ECOWAS, in Africa…