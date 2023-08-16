President Tinubu Approves Ministers, Allocates Portfolio

By Ismail Abdulaziz
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved the appointment of the new ministers and also allocated their portfolios.
Mr Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known while briefing State House Correspondents in Abuja,
He said that the swearing in is expected by next week after the retreat by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
The list of the new ministers and their portfolio are:
- Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy- Bosun Tuani
- Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management- Ishak Salako
- Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy- Wale Edun
- Minister of Marine and Blue Economy- Bunmi Tunji
- Minister of Power- Adedayo Adelabu
- Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare- Tunji Alausa
- Minister of Solid Minerals Development- Dele Alake
- Minister of Tourism- Lola Ade-John
- Minister of Transportation- Adegboyega Oyetola
- Minister of Industry, Trade…
Source: News Agency of Nigeria