President Tinubu Approves Ministers, Allocates Portfolio

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved the appointment of the new ministers and also allocated their portfolios.

Mr Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known while briefing State House Correspondents in Abuja,

He said that the swearing in is expected by next week after the retreat by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The list of the new ministers and their portfolio are: