Sacked Kano Rep Heads For Appeal Court

By Angela Atabo

Rep. Mukthar Umar-Zakari (NNPP-Kano) has vowed to challenge the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal which nullified his election over alleged certificate forgery.

Umar-Zakari, who represented Tarauni Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal had nullified his election and declared Hafizu Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Feb. 26 poll.

The three-man panel of the tribunal, led by Justice I.P. Chima, ruled that he was not qualified to contest for the election having forged his primary school certificate.

But Umar-Zakari denied submitting forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for election, saying that the discrepancies in his credentials were due to a change of name, which was made legally.

“For the avoidance of doubt and putting records straight, I was born Muktar Umar, was enroled in…