Stakeholders Caution Against Harmful Usage Of Pesticides

By Abigael Joshua

Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), an NGO on Wednesday joined other stakeholders in warning against the harmful usage of pesticides to safeguard public health in the country.

Mr Nnimmo Bassey, Director, HOMEF said this at a dialogue in Abuja with decision makers on hazards of pesticides and the need for a holistic food policy for the country.

“Many of the pesticides used by Nigerian farmers contain active ingredients linked to cancer or proven to be carcinogenic, including Glyphosate, Atrazine, Butachlor, Chlorpyrifos, Dichlorvos (DDVP), Endosulfan and Mancozeb.

“Farmers have reported health problems like difficulty in breathing, dizziness, headaches, nausea, vomiting, eye problems, skin rashes, catarrh, acute diarrhoea, and respiratory problems that are linked with their use of pesticides.

“In addition to the deleterious human and environmental health impacts, the dependence of inorganic pesticides in Nigeria has serious implication on…