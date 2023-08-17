1,683 School Children Kidnapped In 8 Years In Nigeria – Report

Attack

By Angela Atabo

Abuja, Aug. 17, 2023 (NAN) A report released by Save the Children International (SCI) has revealed that about 70 schools were attacked and 1,683 school children kidnapped across Nigeria between Feb 2014 and Dec. 2022.

The report is entitled, “Education Under Attack: Review and Analysis of Attack on Schools, Teachers, and Learners from the Kidnapping of the Chibok Girls, Borno, Nigeria in 2014.”

The consultant who developed the report, Mr Augustine Mamedu, while presenting the findings in Abuja on Thursday, also said that 184 learners were killed while 88 others were injured within the period.

Mamedu added that about 60 teachers and other school workers were also kidnapped; 14 were killed, while 25 school buildings were destroyed.

He pointed out that since the Chibok incident in Feb. 2014 when about 276 girls were kidnapped, the spate of kidnappings has been on the rise.

He added that the reports also revealed a geographical shift in the kidnappings of…