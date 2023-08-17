Abia To Domesticate Climate Change Programmes – Official

By Ijendu Iheaka

Abia Commissioner for Environment and Urban Renewal, Mr Phillimon Ogbonna, has said that the state will domesticate climate change programmes during its first summit in Umuahia.

Ogbonna disclosed this during an event to mark the 2023 Diocesan Tree Planting Campaign of the Catholic Diocese at Christ the King Cathedral, Aba on Thursday.

He said that the summit would be the first in the state since climate change issue gained traction in 2016.

According to him, the annual tree planting reminds man the connection he has with nature.

“Abia government is planning the first Climate Change Summit where all the partners in this area will come together to domesticate Climate Change programmes in the state,” he said.

The commissioner said that tree planting is important to humanity and the earth because through sustaining the environment, human life is sustained.

He said that trees and forests play important roles in mitigating the impact of climate change and…