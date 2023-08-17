AMML  Crisis: Court Orders FCTA, AICL, Others To Maintain Status Quo

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered parties in a suit filed by the Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) and its embattled Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Faruk, against the Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) and others to maintain a status quo until the next adjourned date.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling, gave the order after counsel to the claimants, Faruk Khamagam, and lawyer to Mr Abbas Yakubu (the 5th defendant), O.S. Emejulu, sought an adjournment to enable them respond to processes filed appropriately.

Justice Mohammed, who adjourned the matter until Aug. 24, said: “Parties in the suit should maintain a status quo.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AMML and Faruk (1st and 2nd claimants) had filed an ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1035/2023 against AICL, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Permanent Secretary of FCT as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

Also joined in the motion include Mr…