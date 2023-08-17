CDS Visits Wounded Soldiers, Pledges Best Treatment

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa with the Acting Chief Medical Director 44 Army Reference Hospital, Col. Stephen Onuchukwu on Wednesday

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa on Wednesday visited soldiers wounded during a recent military operation in the country.

The soldiers are receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

The CDS said the visit was to encourage the personnel, appreciate their sacrifices to the nation and see how they are recuperating.

He assured them that their sacrifices to the nation will not go in vain.

Musa noted that such visit would aid their recuperation and give them a true feeling that they are not alone.

