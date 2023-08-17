China Trains Journalists To Enhance Quality Reportage, Foster Bilateral Relations

By Sarafina Christopher

The People’s Republic of China on Wednesday in Beijing, began the training of select journalists from developing countries to enhance their reportage and strengthen bilateral relations between China and their countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent participating in the 14-day training in Beijing, reports that the event, which started on Aug. 16 will end on Aug. 29.

The program is sponsored by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce through its International Cooperation Dept. and organized by the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) Research and Training Institute (RTI).

Speaking at the event, Mr Chang Jin, Second-Grade Counsel, NRTA, explained that the training was to equip journalists with the knowledge of advanced reporting to foster bilateral relations and people-to-people communication.

He added that the training, which is tagged: ”Seminar on News Media of Developing Countries,” seeks to equip, especially the…