Climate Change: Experts Push For Ban On Single Use Plastics

By Usman Aliyu

Climate change experts have advocated a total ban on the production of single use plastics to mitigate the effect of climate change.

The experts made the call during a webinar titled “Embracing Zero Waste: A Path to Addressing Climate Change” organised by the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) on Wednesday.

In her presentation, Ms Mariel Vilella, Director, Global Climate Programme Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), said plastic production and pollution resulted in greenhouse gas emissions at each stage of its lifecycle.

Vilella stressed the need for effective waste management policies in Africa, which would promote zero and reduced plastic waste.

Generally, she said the waste sector was the third largest source of anthropogenic methane that contributed roughly 20 per cent of all such emissions and had 82 times more warming power than carbon dioxide.

This, she said, made it an extremely dangerous greenhouse gas…