CSOs Urge FG To Implement Global Plastic Treaty, Curb Pollution

By Ruth Oketunde

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of Community Action Against Plastic Waste (CAPws), has called on the Federal Government to take concrete action to implement the global plastics treaty.

The group made this known at a one-day media capacity building workshop on the Nigeria Plastic Treaty Strategic Action Plan, organised in partnership with Federal Ministry of Environment, Connect Lab Africa and EnvironNews, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Global Plastics Treaty (GPT) is set to change how plastics are designed, produced, and recycled, once endorsed by the 193 member states of the United Nations.

Mr Ahmed Tiamiyu, Executive Director, CAPws, said the international legal binding agreement was expected to be approved by the UN member states by the end of 2024, as negotiations were on-going.

He said that once approved, it would address cases of lifecycle of plastics, ocean pollution and drive new innovations that would…