IFAD Trains Anglophone Countries On Financial Management

By Felicia Imohimi

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) on Wednesday trained 130 persons from Anglophone countries in West and Central Africa on financial management.

Dr Dede Ekoue, IFAD Country Director said this in Abuja at the first regional workshop on Financial Management of IFAD-Funded projects, for Anglophone countries in West and Central Africa (WCA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants were drawn from Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

Ekoue said that the training was organised by the organisation’s Financial Management Division (FMD).

She said it was to provide effective and sustainable support for the financed projects to improve the living conditions of three-quarters of the global population living below extreme poverty.

Ekoue said that to improve the quality of financial management of IFAD-funded projects and programmes, it is crucial to find methods to strengthen the capacities of stakeholders.

She…