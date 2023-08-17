Nasarawa Govt To Vaccinate Young Girls Against Cervical, Breast Cancers

By Sunday John

The Nasarawa State Government has announced plans to administer vaccine on girls between ages 9-14 years to protect them against cervical and breast cancers.

Dr. Mohammed Addis, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAPHDA), made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday in Lafia.

The executive chairman was represented at the occasion by Ismaila Oko, Programme Manager, State Emergency Routine Immunisation Coordination Centre.

Dr Addis explained that Nasarawa State is among the 16 states in the country selected for the first phase of the implementation of the vaccine.

He explained that the vaccine had been procured already and is currently stored in the state for onward distribution to various centres.

He therefore commended President Bola Tinubu, Gov. Abdullahi Sule and Dr. Fa’Isal Shua’Ib, Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, for their roles towards ensuring the…