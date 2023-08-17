Neveah Issues Series 6-13 Commercial Papers, Raises N8.9bn

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Neveah Ltd, a leading commodity trading company, says it has completed issuance of Series 6-13 Commercial Paper, wherein a cumulative amount of N8.9 billion was raised.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Naveah, Mr Ibidapo Lawal on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him the series were well received and subscribed to by a wide range of investors including asset managers, insurance companies, Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and trustees.

Lawal said that the issuance received the approval of FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited.

“The successful completion of the Series 6-13 Commercial Paper Issuance affirms Neveah’s strategic objective to evolve into a leading dealer and exporter of world-class quality solid minerals and agro commodities to its clients while ensuring a transparent business approach.

“The successful debt financing rounds came on the heels of ratings of A1 (short-term) and an upgraded rating of BBB+…