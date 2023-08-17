Online Media Regulation ’ll Curb Fake News- Says Chinese Expert

By Sarafina Christopher

Prof. Zhang Yanqui from the Communication University of China said on Thursday, that regulating online media contents would help in curbing fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

Yanqui stated this in an interview with a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), participating in a 14-day training in Beijing, China, tagged, “Seminar on News Media of Developing Countries.”

According to her, the need for content regulation for online media cannot be overemphasised especially in the world today where online media is fast growing.

“With different people putting out contents that can make or mar any country’s development.”

Yanqui said: “Curbing fake news is very important and a necessity for checks and balances. Most of the challenges people, community, nations face can be attributed to fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

“We all know that each country now also faces the challenges of fake news; it’s a universal…