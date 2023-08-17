Poverty Eradication: NGO Seeks Entrepreneurial Skills Support For Rural Communities

By Felicia Imohimi

An International NGO, Women Environmental Programme (WEP) has called on the support of the government, donor agencies and other CSO’s to develop entrepreneurial skills for women and youths in rural communities on ICT.

Dr Priscilla Achakpa, Founder/Global Lead WEP made the appeal at the Unveiling of WEP office building and halls on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that the development of such ICT skills would enable them monitor their farms and uplift them from current poverty level.

Achakpa said: “We are looking for partners to build entrepreneurial skills to support our young people and women from the rural communities so that at the end of the day we will be able to uplift them from that poverty level.

“So, we need our partners support on ICT in agricultural development because food is life and if you do not have food is a challenge.”

Achakpa said WEP was committed to expanding its scope and impact of her work with particular interest to grow, saying,…