Seplat’s Capsised Rig: 92 Personnel Safe, Rescue Operations Ongoing – NUPRC

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NUPRC) has confirmed that search and rescue operations of Personnel on Board (POB) of Seplat Energy’s capsised drilling rig in Delta have started and are still on-going.

The drilling rig had capsised while in transit and was partially submerged at about 5.00am on Tuesday.

The NUPRC management said, in a statement on Thursday, it had been formerly notified by Seplat Energy Plc of the incident involving a drilling rig during its operation at a swamp location in Delta.

The NUPRC said the Depthwize Majestic Rig was contracted by Seplat Energy Plc to drill Ovhor-21 well at a swamp location in Delta.

It explained that the rig completed the drilling of Gbetiokun-11 for NEPL and demobilised on Aug. 9.

“Thereafter, the rig commenced Rig-Move from Gbetiokun-11 well location to the planned Ovhor – 21 well location. Unfortunately, the rig capsised while in transit and was partially submerged at about 5.00 a.m. on…