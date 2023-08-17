Tinubu Assures Investors Of Conducive Business Operations

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has assured investors that ongoing economic reforms will remove impediments to conducive business operations in Nigeria.

He spoke at the State House when he received Mr Ade Adeola, Managing Director of Energy and Natural Resources in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East for Standard Chartered Bank.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the president said that the reforms would improve efficiency in business start-up and administration.

He said emphasis would be on efficiency in service, tax reviews and improved security.

Tinubu said his administration was already working hard on making a difference in attracting investments.

“We are committed to strengthening partnership, encouraging efficiency, and creating a suitable environment for investors.

“We are already working hard on security. We will improve efficiency across the board for good input and output and…