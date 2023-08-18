Expert Calls For Integrated Control Of Tropical Diseases

By Emmanuel Afonne

A Professor of Parasitology, Chiedu Mafiana, has called for the use of mass drug administration for the control of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the country.

Mafiana made the call in Abuja on Thursday at the 23rd inaugural lecture of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) with the theme: “Audacity of parasites and the imprudence of man.”

He said most of the tropical diseases were caused by parasites or organisms which depended on human beings for their survival such as ticks, tapeworms, fleas and lice.

“Integrated control should be enhanced and reinforced through the delivery of a rapid-impact package of drugs (albendazole or mebendazole, praziquantel, ivermectin ог diethylcarbamazine, and azithromycin),” he said.

Mafiana, who is the Dean, Post Graduate (PG) Schools at NOUN, also advocated increased funding support from non-governmental development organisations to fight the diseases.

He noted that an estimated 10.2 million tablets of…