NPFL Partners La Liga To Train Players, Inaugurates Selection Committee

By Aderonke Ojediran

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Thursday announced a partnership with LaLiga, the Spanish league, to train Nigerian players.

Gbenga Elegbeleye, the Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) made the announcement at a press conference in Lagos.

Consequently, the NPFL inaugurated a Technical Committee to identify 11 All Star best league players at the end of the 2023/2024 league to train and play with the best of LaLiga teams.

Elegbeleye said the partnership was born out of the need to make the Nigerian league more viable and reward hard work.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian league league is scheduled to kick-off Sept. 9 across the country.

The technical committee for the All Stars is headed by Harrison Jala as chairman, with Austin Eguaveon, Daniel Amokachi, Godwin Nwa, Deji Omotoyinbo, Segun Agbede and Mitchel Obi as members.

The All-Star squad will travel to Spain for two weeks to play friendly games with…