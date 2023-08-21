Elumelu, Others Task Youths On Hard Work For Bright Future

Bridget Ikyado

A business mogul and philanthropist, Mr Tony Elumelu, has urged youths in the country to work hard and build a bright future for themselves.

Elumelu was one of the speakers at The Everlasting Arms Parish (TEAP)-RCCG Teens Career Conference 2023 holding in Abuja.

He told the youth on Saturday that “there is a future, but you have to be the builders of that future now.

“I did not become who I am today because I went to the best schools or was the most brilliant.

“Few things helped me in life which were hard work, discipline, sacrifice and obedience to elders and my parents.”

He also told the youth that for success to be achieved, they must go the extra mile to attain it.

“Study at night, take your studies serious, and know there are no short cuts; these and more helped me in life.

“Be disciplined to avoid bad habits and to do what you ought to do; take corrections from teachers and parents, and at higher institutions be responsible.

“Make…