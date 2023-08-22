NOC Urges Enoh To Elevate Sports Sector

By Aderonke Ojediran

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has urged the new Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh to work assiduously to elevate Nigeria’s sports industry.

Tony Nezianya, NOC Public Relations Officer said this in a statement while congratulating Enoh on his assumption of duty as sports minister.

He said the President of NOC, Habu Gumel described the appointment as remarkable, while noting that President Bola Tinubu is also the Grand Patron of the Olympic Movement in Nigeria.

“This is truly a remarkable achievement and a testament to Sen. Enoh’s dedication and passion.

“This appointment is a well-deserved recognition of his tireless work and unwavering commitment to come and develop the sports sector.

“We are confident that Sen. Enoh’s expertise, leadership, and vision will contribute significantly to the growth and elevation of Nigeria’s sports industry, “ he said.

Gumel expressed optimism that Enoh will bring his wealth of experience to…