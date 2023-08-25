FG Seeks Collaboration With NIPR To Restore Public Trust In Government

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Minster of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris, has called for the collaboration of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in restoring the people’s trust in government.

Idris made the call at the NIPR 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday in Abuja.

He urged NIPR members to use the conference to recommit themselves not only to their clients and organisations, but also to the greater good of the nation.

Idris, with three decades of robust practice in public relations before his appointment as minister, said that communication professionals played key roles in addressing the myriad of challenges facing the country.

“You are aware that the focus of government now is how to restore the confidence of the governed in governments and its institutions.

“This time around the process of restoring popular confidence and trust in government and its policy shall not lie in the domains of propaganda, through…