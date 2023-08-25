My Plans To Promote Corporate Governance Excellence In Nigeria – Borodo

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, newly elected President, Chartered Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria, says his strategic agenda is aimed at promoting corporate governance excellence in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Borodo, at a media parley on Friday in Lagos, said his strategy hinged on a three point agenda (3Rs), would also advocate policies and practices that foster growth and innovation.

The president whose investiture comes up on Sept. 14 in Lagos, said the agenda was necessary in view of the emerging dynamics of IoD Nigeria operations.

“Recently, the institute celebrated 40 years of its existence, and this has been made possible by the meritorious services of past leaders.

“I have just been saddled with the responsibility to continue with the excellent achievements of these eminent pacesetters and build on their solid foundation.

“My strategic agenda is to continue to promote excellence in corporate governance and advocate for policies and…