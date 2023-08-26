Apapa’s Chairmanship Claim Is False- LP

The National Secretary Farouk at the middle during the News conference

Angela Atabo

The Julius Abure faction of the Labour Party(LP) says the claim by Lamidi Apapa that the court has affirmed him as the authentic National Chairman of the party is false.

Malam Umar Farouk, the National Secretary of the faction said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Farouk said that the Certified True Copy of the suit did not involved Abure.

“This conference is called purposely to clear the air on yet another attempt by some of our former members.

“They rebelled against the party and went ahead to shamelessly misinform members of the public on the huge progress being made to reposition LP as one of the biggest political parties in Nigeria.

“Lamidi Apapa and a few others are being sponsored, their assignment is to ensure that no progress is achieved in the party.

“The heavily funded dissidents have tried to mislead the courts and some section of the media to harass the party…