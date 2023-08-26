Groups Advise Tinubu To Appoint Dauda Adamu As Minister Of Youths

By Salisu Sani-Idris

A coalition of pro-democracy groups, on Saturday advised President Bola Tinubu to appoint Mr Dauda Adamu as Minister of Youth for the optimum realisation of his Renewed Hope agenda via the Nigerian youth.

The groups gave the advice in an open letter to President Tinubu, signed by the National Chairman, APC National Stakeholders Forum, Malam Abdullahi Aliyu-Katsina.

The groups include the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Stability Project and the Coalition for National Spread and Balanced Representation.

Other are the Forum of Special Assistants to the APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, the APC National Stakeholders Forum and Voice of APC Youths Worldwide.

Aliyu-Katsina said the advice was necessitated by patriotism, allegiance to the interest of the Nigerian youth, fidelity to democracy and good governance as well as loyalty to the APC.

He noted that Mr Adamu, who hails from Taraba state, epitomises the unity and hope…