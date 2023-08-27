Dental Consultants Task Nigerians On Personal Hygiene

By Aderogba George

Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has tasked Nigerians on personal hygiene, saying it is the key to preventing many dental challenges.

Dr Grace Otokpa, Chairman, MDCAN, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Branch (MDCAN-UATH), made the call on Thursday, at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the association.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the AGM is “Sustaining Medical Practice in a Distressed Economy: The Role of MDCAN.”

The AGM also had its sub themes as “Mentorship in medical practice, bringing the gap” and “Security challenges and their impact on health indices in Nigeria”.

Otokpa said that to prevent dental issues specifically “Carrises”, personal hygiene was key saying it was the number one medicine to prevent any teeth challenges.

She said that Nigerians must imbibe the character of regular check-up of their teeth, adding that the check-up must be undertaken…