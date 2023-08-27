Ex-lawmaker Hails Tinubu’s Intervention In Nigeria/UAE Airline Visa Dispute

By Taiye Agbaje

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, on Sunday, commended President Bola Tinubu on his move to resolve Nigeria’s dispute with the United Arab Emirate (UAE)’s Airline and its visa issuance.

Uwak, in a statement, said President Tinubu’s move would reopen that corridor for Nigerians, who usually visit UAE for business and leisure and deepen the cooperation between both nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emirates Airline had, in October 2022, suspended its operations in Nigeria over allegations that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) failed to approve for the repatriation of backlog of funds accruing to its operations in the country.

Tinubu had, on Aug. 25, while receiving the ambassador of the UAE, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi in Abuja, promised to personally intervene in the dispute and amicably resolve it.

Uwak said the two countries ought to sustain their cooperation with reference to the reports that Nigerians spend an…