FCT Traditional Rulers’ Wives Commiserate With Victims Of Garki Building Collapse

By Ruth Oketunde

The Association of Wives of FCT Traditional Rulers (AWTR) and the coalition of NGOs promoting the right of the indigenous people of FCT, have commiserated with victims and families of the recent building collapse in the FCT.

The group said this in a statement signed by Hajia Hannatu Usman-Nga, wife of the Sa’Peyi of Garki, on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a two-storey building located at Lagos street, Garki village, collapsed on Wednesday, leaving two persons dead and 37 others injured.

Usman-Nga who described the incident as unfortunate, stressed the need for a stricter building codes as well as enlightenment on the dangers of substandard construction materials.

“We call on the authorities to investigate the cause of the collapse and to take steps to ensure that such tragedy does not happen again.

“We also call on the indigenous women of FCT to come together in support of the families and friends of those who are injured…