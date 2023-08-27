Parents Suggest Safe Bicycle Ride To School As Bus Fees Increase

By Ruth Oketunde

Some parents in Kubwa, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory, have called on the federal and state governments to develop bicycle lanes on roads for students who have bicycles to ride to schools and other places safe.

They made the call at the second edition of a 10-kilometre cycling competition organised for students Abuja.

The competition tagged “Bikers Race: Cycling is Fun”, was organised by Apexdotcom in collaboration with Dynamic Women on Point.

Mrs Marian Oluwapidan, a parent and one of the organisers of the competition, said that the competition would encourage children to take themselves to school or go on errands.

She explained that the competition would also build confidence, stamina and a better mental capabilities of the students.

“With this fuel subsidy removal, they will not need school bus, with their bicycles, they can actually ride to school.

“When they get to school they can park their bicycles and when they are done, they take their…