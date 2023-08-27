Sen. Lawan Hands Over Newly-constructed Technical College To Yobe Govt.

By Kingsley Okoye

Sen. Ahmed Lawan, former President of the Senate and lawmaker representing Yobe North Senatorial District, has handed over a newly-constructed Federal Science and Technical College, Gashua, to the Yobe Government.

Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, Media Adviser to Lawan in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said Lawan facilitated the establishment and construction of the college while in office as Senate President between 2019 and 2023.

Tabiowo said that the Yobe Government was expected to hand over the institution in turn to the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education.

He said the college had several ultra-modern facilities to provide students, teachers and administrative staff with the required learning and work environment.

Among the facilities in the new school, according to Tabiowo, includes an administrative block, staff offices, two blocks of offices, a library, 500-capacity auditorium and laboratory complex.

Others are clinic, five blocks of female…