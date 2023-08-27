UK Charity Mobilises Activists, Educationists, Others To Generate Global Awareness On Nigeria’s Out-of-school Crisis

By Ruth Oketunde

An international charity, IA-Foundation has mobilised eminent Nigerians, to generate national and global awareness on the consequences of having millions of children out-of-school in the country.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of IA-Foundation, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, made the announcement in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Adeagbo said the mobilisation was the latest push by IA- Foundation to tackle the continued relegation of universal education in Nigeria, where some millions kids were currently out of school.

She gave the theme of the summit as: “Street to school – a panacea to a menace.’’

Adeagbo named eminent Nigerians lined up to canvass fresh ideas on how to pull Nigeria out of the crisis as Mr Femi Falana, an activist and top lawyer; an academic, Prof. Adegbemi Onakoya and other men of ideas.

According to the UK-based Adeagbo, the international summit, to be hosted in Lagos in October, is…