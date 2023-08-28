Army Trains Personnel, Others On Combating Security Challenges

By Sumaila Ogbaje

In a bid to ensure effective and efficient operations of the Nigerian Army, Army Headquarters Garrison, on Monday commenced a weeklong Operational Planning Cadre for middle level career officers of the army and other sister security agencies.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Maj.-Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo, said the officers would have the opportunity of understanding the rudiments and fundamentals of operational planning, urging them to seize the opportunity and enhance their capacity.

Ugbo said the theme of the 2023 Cadre, which is “Military Capacity Building and Multi Agency Approach to Counter-terrorism/Counter-insurgency operations in the Nigerian army”, was well thought out considering the contemporary security environment in Nigeria.

He said it was imperative that commanders implement a holistic and well planned approach with a view to overcome and checkmate the various security challenges within the nation’s borders.

According to him, their…