Bello Urges Kogi People To Vote For Ododo For Posterity

Gov. Yahaya Bello(R) and Alhaji Usman Ododo

By Thompson Yamput

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has tasked residents of the state on voting for Alhaji Usman Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Nov. 11 governorship election, for posterity.

Bello said this on Sunday in a radio and television broadcast to celebration the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the state.

He expressed the belief that Ododo had all it took to consolidate the achievements of his administration.

“Alhaji Usman Ododo is the candidate that we have selected and presented to Kogi as the candidate for the 2023 Governorship Election and our preferred successor.

“He is well known for his humility and humanness, underlined by professionalism and strong leadership skills.

“I am confident in his ability to continue the upward trend in our growth graph established by our New Direction Administration and I solicit your support for him in the Nov. 11 Kogi governorship elections.

“Our vision is clear:…